Inarritu picked to head Cannes jury, first Mexican in post

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

PARIS (AP) — Award-winning Mexican director Alejandro Gonzales Inarritu will preside over the jury at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in May.

Festival president Pierre Lescure, announcing the choice on Wednesday, praised Inarritu — the first Mexican to be given the honor — as a “daring filmmaker … full of surprises” and an “artist of his time.”

Inarritu said in the statement that “this is a true delight and a responsibility that we will assume with passion and devotion.”

The Cannes festival, he said, is the heart of world cinema.

Inarritu won best director Oscar for “The Revenant” in 2016 and “Birdman” in 2015, among numerous awards.

TRENDING: Bongino Blasts AOC over $52K Salary for Staffers: ‘She’s NOT Paying This “Living Wage,” You Are’

Cate Blanchett served as jury president last year when the Palme d’Or, the top prize, was awarded to “Shoplifters” by Japanese director Kore-eda Hirokazu.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.