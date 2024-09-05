Share
Jerry Seinfeld and Bruce Springsteen to Step Up for Military Veterans

 By The Associated Press  September 5, 2024 at 8:00am
Jerry Seinfeld, Bruce Springsteen, Jim Gaffigan, Norah Jones, Questlove and the ever-present Jon Stewart will stand up later this year at the annual Stand Up for Heroes fundraiser.

The fundraiser, which benefits injured veterans and their families, will also feature comedian Mark Normand and musician Patti Scialfa, who is married to Springsteen. Stewart has been a steady presence at the annual event.

This year’s event will take place November 11th at David Geffen Hall at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City. Since its inception, Stand Up for Heroes has raised $84 million to help veterans and military families.

Stand Up for Heroes was first held in 2007 and is produced by the New York Comedy Festival and the Bob Woodruff Foundation. Woodruff was nearly killed during a 2006 attack in Iraq while embedded with U.S. troops for ABC News.

“Our 18th Stand Up for Heroes promises to be another great evening of laughter, music, and entertainment, as well as a time to recognize our veterans, service members, and their families,” Suni Harford, board chair of the Bob Woodruff Foundation, said in a statement. “With our event falling on Veterans Day, it’s a perfect time to share our veterans’ stories and collectively honor them.”

Tickets for Stand Up for Heroes go on sale Thursday through bobwoodrufffoundation.org and the Lincoln Center box office.

