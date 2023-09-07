Share
News
Sports
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was spotted at the U.S. Open tennis championships Sunday in New York.
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was spotted at the U.S. Open tennis championships Sunday in New York. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / AP)

Aaron Rodgers Cheers for Unvaccinated Tennis Star at US Open, Christens Him with New Nickname

 By The Associated Press  September 7, 2023 at 2:36pm
Share

Aaron Rodgers crossed an item off his sports bucket list — and then made a statement with a more visible cross-out.

The New York Jets quarterback attended the U.S. Open on Sunday, something he said he’d like to do for the first time since he’s playing in the New York/New Jersey area after 18 years with the Green Bay Packers.

To mark the occasion, Rodgers posted a picture on a since-expired Instagram story of No. 2 seed Novak Djokovic from his seat with the words: “Bucket list” with a green check mark emoji, along with, “being able to witness the greatness of (at)djokernole in person at #arthurashestadium.”

Above the picture of Djokovic, who’s about to serve, Rodgers used a red line to cross out a Moderna logo on an ad on a side panel. He also posted a goat emoji with the hashtag: “novaxdjokovic.”

The 36-year-old Djokovic reached his record 47th Grand Slam semifinal after not being able to play in the U.S. Open last year because he wasn’t vaccinated against COVID-19.

Trending:
Megyn Kelly Regrets Getting COVID Vaccine After Discovering Medical Issue at Her Physical

“Well, I’m a big fan of Novak and I got to see him in person,” Rodgers said. “I took that photo and then realized that there was a little Moderna sign in the background. Novak is one of the most fit athletes in the world and I think that anybody looking at the situation realizes how ridiculous it was to not allow him into the country with (his) level of fitness and the way he takes care of his body.

“Like him, I care about health and I was just having a little bit of fun with it.”

Rodgers made headlines two years ago when he was asked about his vaccination status and said, “Yeah, I’m immunized.”

The four-time NFL MVP later acknowledged misleading some people about his status, confirming he was not vaccinated, before testing positive for COVID-19 and missing one game during the 2021 season.

Do you like Rodgers' nickname for Novak?

Rodgers had said he sought alternative treatments instead of the NFL-endorsed COVID-19 vaccinations at that time because he’s allergic to an ingredient in two of the FDA-approved shots.

Djokovic plays unseeded Ben Shelton in one men’s semifinal Friday, while No. 1 seed Carlos Alcaraz takes on third-seeded Daniil Medvedev in the other.

The winners of those matches play in the final Sunday.

Rodgers and the Jets open their season on Monday night at home against the Buffalo Bills.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Aaron Rodgers Cheers for Unvaccinated Tennis Star at US Open, Christens Him with New Nickname
Kamala Harris Says She Is Ready 'To Take Over the Job of Being President' if Biden Needs Her To
Capitol Physician Releases Statement on McConnell's Health After Running Tests
'He's a Bad Guy': Hunt for Escaped Killer Expands as Schools Shut Down and Residents Are Told to Stay Home
Famous Actor Found Guilty of Possessing, Producing Tens of Thousands of Files of Child Porn
See more...

Conversation