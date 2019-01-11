SECTIONS
Jets make it official, hire former Dolphins coach Adam Gase

FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018 file photo, Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase watches the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y. A person familiar with the decision says the New York Jets have hired former Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase as their head coach. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 night because the team had not yet announced the hiring.(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

By AP Reports
at 2:56pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets have made the hiring of Adam Gase as their head coach official.

The team made the announcement Friday after coming to an agreement with the former Miami Dolphins coach on Wednesday night.

Gase will be officially introduced as the Jets’ coach at a news conference Monday at the team’s facility in Florham Park, New Jersey.

The 40-year-old Gase was 23-26 in three years with Miami, including a playoff game in the 2016 season, before being fired last week.

In a statement issued by the team, Jets chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson says it became clear to him through the interview process that Gase with the person he wanted to lead the franchise. Johnson also acknowledged that he believes Gase will help quarterback Sam Darnold to progress, but the decision was made because of Gase’s vision for the entire team.

