Jets make it official, hire former Dolphins coach Adam Gase

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets have made the hiring of Adam Gase as their head coach official.

The team made the announcement Friday after coming to an agreement with the former Miami Dolphins coach on Wednesday night.

Gase will be officially introduced as the Jets’ coach at a news conference Monday at the team’s facility in Florham Park, New Jersey.

The 40-year-old Gase was 23-26 in three years with Miami, including a playoff game in the 2016 season, before being fired last week.

In a statement issued by the team, Jets chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson says it became clear to him through the interview process that Gase with the person he wanted to lead the franchise. Johnson also acknowledged that he believes Gase will help quarterback Sam Darnold to progress, but the decision was made because of Gase’s vision for the entire team.

