Sen. Josh Hawley is working on a book about one of the Missouri Republican’s frequent targets.

Simon & Schuster announced Friday that Hawley’s “The Tyranny of Big Tech” will be released June 21.

Hawley has frequently criticized Facebook, Twitter and other social media giants for anti-conservative bias and monopolistic control of the online market.

“At a time when these platforms are determining elections, banning inconvenient political views, lining politicians’ pockets with hundreds of millions of dollars, and addicting our kids to screens, I want to draw attention to the robber barons of the modern era,” Hawley said in a statement.

“This is the fight to recover America’s populist democracy. That is why I am writing this book.”

TRENDING: Voter Humiliates Biden: What Do You Have To Say Besides 'You Ain't Black'?

Earlier this week, Hawley attacked Facebook and Twitter for limiting the spread of a New York Post story about Hunter Biden, son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Soon after he was elected Missouri’s attorney general in 2016, he launched investigations into Facebook and Google for alleged antitrust and consumer protection violations.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.