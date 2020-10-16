Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Josh Hawley Announces Upcoming Book on 'The Tyranny of Big Tech'

Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Oct. 14, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.Ken Cedeno / Pool / APSen. Josh Hawley of Missouri speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Oct. 14, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (Ken Cedeno / Pool / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published October 16, 2020 at 6:49am
P Share Print

Sen. Josh Hawley is working on a book about one of the Missouri Republican’s frequent targets.

Simon & Schuster announced Friday that Hawley’s “The Tyranny of Big Tech” will be released June 21.

Hawley has frequently criticized Facebook, Twitter and other social media giants for anti-conservative bias and monopolistic control of the online market.

“At a time when these platforms are determining elections, banning inconvenient political views, lining politicians’ pockets with hundreds of millions of dollars, and addicting our kids to screens, I want to draw attention to the robber barons of the modern era,” Hawley said in a statement.

“This is the fight to recover America’s populist democracy. That is why I am writing this book.”

TRENDING: Voter Humiliates Biden: What Do You Have To Say Besides 'You Ain't Black'?

Earlier this week, Hawley attacked Facebook and Twitter for limiting the spread of a New York Post story about Hunter Biden, son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Soon after he was elected Missouri’s attorney general in 2016, he launched investigations into Facebook and Google for alleged antitrust and consumer protection violations.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Josh Hawley Announces Upcoming Book on 'The Tyranny of Big Tech'
Killing of White Farmer Sparks Tension in South Africa as Murder Trial Begins
US Drug Agents Nab Former High-Ranking Mexican Official
Goods Traced to 'Modern Slavery' of Chinese Regime Seized at US Port
Would-Be Debate Moderator Suspended After Admitting He Lied About Being Hacked
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×