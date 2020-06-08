SECTIONS
Justice Served for Retired Police Captain Slain in Riot

David Dorn poses in this 2008 photo. Dorn, a 77-year-old retired St. Louis police officer who served 38 years on the force, was shot and killed by looters at a pawn shop early June 2, 2020, police said. He was found dead on the sidewalk in front of Lee's Pawn & Jewelry, which had been ransacked after peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd turned violent overnight.

By AP Reports
Published June 7, 2020 at 5:22pm
A 24-year-old St. Louis man has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a retired police captain who died on a night of violent riots while trying to protect his friend’s pawn shop, the city’s prosecutor announced Sunday.

Stephan Cannon was being held without bond on a first-degree murder charge in the death of David Dorn, 77, who was killed Tuesday on the sidewalk outside Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry.

Dorn’s last moments were caught on video and apparently posted on Facebook Live, though the video has since been taken down.

Dorn’s death came on a violent night in St. Louis in which four officers were shot, officers were pelted with rocks and fireworks and 55 businesses were burglarized or damaged, including a convenience store that was burned.

The unrest came as cities across the U.S. saw protests and violence following the death of George Floyd on May 25.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced the charges.

According to a police probable cause statement, Cannon was among those seen on surveillance footage entering the store and then stealing several televisions, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Dorn, a friend of the pawn shop’s owner who was in the habit of checking on the business when alarms went off, arrived at the store. Cannon then walked toward the street corner with a gun in his hand.

“At the time the shots were fired, [Cannon] was the only person standing at that corner,” the probable cause statement read.

“Multiple plumes of smoke” could be seen coming from where Cannon was standing, and shell casings were found on the spot, police said.

Cannon also faces several other charges including robbery and felon in possession of a firearm.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

