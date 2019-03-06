SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Kelsea Ballerini to become Opry’s newest, youngest member

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2019, file photo, Kelsea Ballerini introduces a performance by Brandi Carlile at the 61st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Country group Little Big Town surprised Ballerini on Tuesday, March 5, with an invitation to join the Grand Ole Opry. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 5, 2019 at 9:21pm
Modified March 5, 2019 at 10:46pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country singer Kelsea Ballerini got a musical surprise of a lifetime in the middle of a duet with Little Big Town when the vocal group changed up the lyrics to their hit “Girl Crush” to ask Ballerini mid-song if she would join the long-running country music show as a member.

The 25-year-old singer from Tennessee was invited to join Tuesday night live during the Opry show from Nashville, Tennessee,

The Grammy-nominated Ballerini, who will be the youngest current Opry member when she is formally inducted in April, broke out with her debut album “For the First Time” in 2015 with hit singles “Love Me Like You Mean It,” ”Peter Pan” and “Dibs.”

A shocked Ballerini told the crowd about coming to the Opry as a teenager to watch her favorite country stars perform, dreaming one day of doing it herself.

After the curtain dropped, Ballerini shared hugs, tears and photos with her mother and her husband, fellow country singer Morgan Evans.

TRENDING: Former Planned Parenthood Worker Reveals Disturbing Baby ‘Plague’ Hit Clinic Employees

Ballerini told The Associated Press that she was already excited to get to sing with Little Big Town and had to immediately change her focus when they surprised her.

“So I was so excited about it, so nervous cause I didn’t want to mess it up for them on that stage,” Ballerini said. “At the end they started singing my name and I thought they were going to say, ‘Kelsea, we have a girl crush.’ And they said ‘Will you join the Opry?’ And I had to completely change paths in my brain.”

Ballerini said the first time she performed at the Opry years ago before she ever had a hit single that she teared up as she walked on the stage.

“I do think that’s one of the beautiful things about the Opry,” Ballerini told the AP. “Cause every time I’ve gotten to play, there’s something for everyone. If you love traditional country, if you love pop country, if you love anything in between, there’s always something for everything.”

Ballerini said that she’s been checking off bucket list dreams since she moved to Nashville.

“The Grand Ole Opry, playing it was the first step,” Ballerini said. “And then joining has been the next step. That’s been on the goal list ever since I played it the first time. And I guess I get to check that off now.”

__

https://www.opry.com/

__

Follow Kristin M. Hall at Twitter.com/kmhall

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Hayward, Celtics run away from Warriors for a 128-95 win
Monster twister takes 10 relatives from 1 Alabama family
Group: Hundreds of Iraqi IS child suspects arrested
Cohen returns to Capitol Hill for 4th day of testimony
Omar’s remarks about Israel spur resolution on anti-Semitism
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×