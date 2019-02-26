SECTIONS
Key Sanders 2016 strategists won’t return for 2020 campaign

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2016, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a rally in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

By AP Reports
Published February 26, 2019 at 11:27am
Modified February 26, 2019 at 11:44am
WASHINGTON (AP) — Three strategists who played key roles in Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign said Tuesday that they will not join his 2020 White House bid.

Tad Devine, Julian Mulvey and Mark Longabaugh said they would not work for Sanders’ 2020 campaign. Their firm, DML, was behind Sanders’ 2016 media strategy, including a 60-second television spot titled “America” that included the Simon and Garfunkel song by that name.

“We are leaving because we believe that Sen. Sanders deserves to have media consultants who share his creative vision for the campaign,” Devine, Longabaugh and Mulvey said in a statement.

The development comes in the early days of Sanders’ second campaign. While Sanders entered 2016 as an underdog, he is now among the most well-known Democrats in a crowded field.

Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir said in a statement “the campaign appreciates all the good work DML has done and wishes them well.”

Associated Press writer Elana Schor in Washington contributed reporting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

