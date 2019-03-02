SECTIONS
Kim Jong Un set to leave Hanoi after summit breakdown

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and Vietnam's President Nguyen Phu Trong, right, shake hands at the President Palace, Friday, March 1, 2019, in Hanoi, Vietnam. Kim Jong-un is on a two-day official visit to Vietnam that will conclude on March 2. (AP Photo Minh Hoang, Pool)

By AP Reports
Published March 1, 2019 at 7:58pm
HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is spending his last day in Hanoi, where he laid a wreath at a war memorial and is set to visit the mausoleum of national hero Ho Chi Minh.

Two days after his failed summit with President Donald Trump, he’s set to be driven Saturday to the border with China where a train will take him through China and back to North Korea.

Kim has been making an official visit to Vietnam since Trump flew home to Washington. He has seemed confident and poised — a world leader taking his place on the international stage as he met Friday with President Nguyen Phu Trong, the country’s top leader and Communist Party chief.

