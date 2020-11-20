Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Kyle Rittenhouse Released from Custody on Multi-Million Dollar Bail

This undated booking photo from the Antioch Police Department shows Kyle Rittenhouse, who has been charged with fatally shooting two men and injuring a third during a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020.Antioch Police Department / Chicago Tribune via APThis undated booking photo from the Antioch Police Department shows Kyle Rittenhouse, who has been charged with fatally shooting two men and injuring a third during a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020. (Antioch Police Department / Chicago Tribune via AP)

By The Associated Press
Published November 20, 2020 at 1:59pm
P Share Print

A 17-year-old from Illinois who is charged with killing two people during a riot in Wisconsin posted $2 million bail on Friday and was released from custody.

Kyle Rittenhouse is accused of fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz during a riot on Aug. 25 that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

He posted bond through his attorney at about 2 p.m., Kenosha County Sheriff’s Sgt. David Wright said.

Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Illinois, told police he was attacked while he was guarding a business and that he fired in self-defense.

He faces multiple charges, including intentional homicide, reckless endangerment and being a minor in possession of a firearm. Wisconsin law doesn’t permit minors to carry or possess a gun unless they’re hunting.

TRENDING: Pair Charged with Alleged Major Voter Fraud in 41-Count Criminal Complaint

He is due back in court on Dec. 3 for a preliminary hearing.

A legal defense fund for Rittenhouse has attracted millions of dollars in donations, and his mother got a standing ovation from women at a Waukesha County GOP function in September.

Huber’s father, John Huber, asked Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Loren Keating during a hearing on Nov. 2 to set Rittenhouse’s bail between $4 million and $10 million.

Do you believe Rittenhouse is guilty?

Rittenhouse’s attorney, Mark Richards, asked for $750,000 bail.

Keating ultimately set bail at $2 million, saying Rittenhouse was a flight risk given the seriousness of the charges against him.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Donald Trump Jr. Diagnosed with COVID-19
Kyle Rittenhouse Released from Custody on Multi-Million Dollar Bail
Trump Takes Action To Slash Prescription Drug Costs, Save Americans Billions of Dollars
Florida Sen. Rick Scott Announces Positive COVID Test
American Hero Gives Heart-Stopping Account of Foiled Train Attack in Gunman's Trial
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×