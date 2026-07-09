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A teacher's sentence for sexual involvement with a student has brought new attention to sexual abuse in schools. (shaunl   / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

Teacher Sentenced Over Lewd Relationship with Middle School Student She Professed to Love

 By Jack Davis  July 9, 2026 at 1:37pm
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An Indiana woman who formerly worked as a substitute teacher has been sentenced to two years in jail for sending nude pictures of herself to a middle school student.

Cassidy Carter had been a substitute teacher for the South Dearborn School Corporation, in southeastern Indiana’s Dearborn County, at the time of the 2023 incident, according to WXIX-TV, in Newport, Kentucky.

She was sentenced on a charge of battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.

Carter had been charged with one count of child solicitation.

Dearborn County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens said that the charges were changed because the boy in the case no longer lives in the area and did not want to participate in prosecuting Carter.

The relationship developed in November 2023, when Carter and the victim connected on Snapchat.

According to WXIX, court documents state that Carter sent the student nude photos of herself when she took a shower. These were often sent late at night, the station reported.

Should her sentence have been longer?

On Dec. 1, 2023, the student blew the whistle on Carter to a school resource officer, who then informed the school’s principal.

According to WXIX, citing court documents, Carter told the student she was in love with him.

Court records said the student’s phone contained messages and photos from Carter.

At the time of the incident, Carter was 21 and the student was 14, according to WLWT-TV in Cincinnati.

The student attended South Dearborn Middle School at the time of the incident.

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Carter is not the only teacher paying the price for a relationship with a student.

In February, Julie Rizzitello, 37, who taught at Wall High School in Wall Township, New Jersey, was sentenced to 10 years in prison as a result of sexual relationship with two male students, according to Fox News.

Rizzitello had pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree sexual assault, dating from 2017 and 2024.

Prosecutors said sex took place at Rizzitello’s home in Brick, New Jersey, inside a vehicle in a parking lot and at a bagel shop Rizzitello’s family owned.

The victims were 17 at the time of the incidents, according to Fox.

In Peoria, Arizona, officials are investigating allegations that two former teachers were involved with the same male student in 2024, before the boy turned 18, according to KPHO-TV.

They were identified as  Haley Beck, 27, and Angela Burlaka, 47, according to KPHO.

One teacher is alleged to have recorded nude videos of herself that she sent to the boy. The other teacher is alleged to have sent thousands of texts to the student discussing sexual and illegal activity.

The employment of both women with the Peoria Unified School District has been terminated, according to The Arizona Republic.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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