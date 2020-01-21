SECTIONS
News Sports
Print

LA City Council Passes Resolution Proclaiming Dodgers Should Be Awarded 2017, 2018 World Series Titles

In this Nov. 1, 2017, file photo, members of the Los Angeles Dodgers watch as the Houston Astros celebrate their win in Game 7 of baseball's World Series in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles City Council wants Major League Baseball to strip the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox of their World Series titles and award the trophies to the Dodgers. The resolution was introduced Jan. 21, 2020, after it was revealed that the Astros used a system by then-coach Alex Cora in 2017 to tip off batters on what pitch was to be thrown.Alex Gallardo / AP PhotoIn this Nov. 1, 2017, file photo, members of the Los Angeles Dodgers watch as the Houston Astros celebrate their win in Game 7 of baseball's World Series in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles City Council wants Major League Baseball to strip the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox of their World Series titles and award the trophies to the Dodgers. The resolution was introduced Jan. 21, 2020, after it was revealed that the Astros used a system by then-coach Alex Cora in 2017 to tip off batters on what pitch was to be thrown. (Alex Gallardo / AP Photo)

By AP Reports
Published January 21, 2020 at 1:46pm
Print

With Los Angeles fans reeling from news that two of the Dodgers’ recent World Series opponents were linked to a cheating scandal that tipped off batters to what pitch was about to be thrown, the City Council voted Tuesday to ask Major League Baseball to strip the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox of their World Series titles.

The resolution was introduced after MLB revealed in a report Jan. 13 how the Astros used a sign-stealing system instituted by then-coach Alex Cora during the 2017 season, when Houston beat Los Angeles in the World Series.

The Red Sox are under investigation for possibly stealing signs in Cora’s first season as manager in 2018, when Boston beat the Dodgers.

TRENDING: Man's Potentially Life-Saving Move Caught on Camera After Full-Grown Bull Moose Appears

Council members acknowledged that the vote was purely symbolic.

The goal was to send a message that cheating shouldn’t be tolerated, said Councilman Gil Cedillo, who introduced the motion along with Councilman Paul Koretz.

Do you think the Astros and Red Sox should be stripped of their 2017 and 208 titles, respectively?

“It’s important for us to raise our voice and to say that this is not the new normal, that this is not acceptable and that the Houston Astros were not the champions nor the best team that year,” Cedillo said.

The resolution requests “that in addition to the penalties already imposed, the Commissioner of Major League Baseball remove the 2017 and 2018 World Series titles from the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox.”

It requested the commissioner to recall the World Series trophies and award them to the Dodgers.

RELATED: Phillies Pitcher Hector Neris' Vulgar Antics Infuriate Dodgers

MLB fined Houston $5 million and suspended manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow, who were later fired by the team.

Days later, the Red Sox fired manager Alex Cora, who was an Astros coach in 2017 and was cited in the MLB report for his role in Houston’s cheating.

Last week, the New York Mets parted ways with rookie manager Carlos Beltran, a player on the Astros in 2017 who also was linked to the scandal.

Councilman Bob Blumenfield said while he believes Houston and Boston should be stripped of their titles, “the motion goes a little too far” in saying that the Series should be awarded to the Dodgers.

“We are going to win it for real in 2020,” Blumenfield said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







LA City Council Passes Resolution Proclaiming Dodgers Should Be Awarded 2017, 2018 World Series Titles
Jimmy Heath, Legendary Jazz Composer and Saxophone Player, Dead at Age 93
Prince Harry Breaks Silence After 'Megxit' Announcement: 'It Brings Me Great Sadness That It Has Come To This'
Unlikely Hero's Historic Day Carries 49ers to Win Over Packers, Trip to Super Bowl
Denver Officials Refuse To Give ICE Information on Immigrants Arrested for Sexual Assault, Child Abuse, Domestic Violence
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×