Puerto Rican Supreme Court Agrees To See Senate Lawsuit Amid Political Crisis

A woman holds a sign with message that reads in Spanish: "When tyranny is the law, a revolution is in order" during a protest outside the governor’s residence, the Fortaleza, after Pedro Pierluisi was sworn in as Puerto Rico's governor, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.Dennis M. Rivera Pichardo / AP PhotoA woman holds a sign with message that reads in Spanish: "When tyranny is the law, a revolution is in order" during a protest outside the governor’s residence, the Fortaleza, after Pedro Pierluisi was sworn in as Puerto Rico's governor, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Dennis M. Rivera Pichardo / AP Photo)

By AP Reports
Published August 5, 2019 at 11:13am
Afternoon updates on Puerto Rico’s political crisis (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

Puerto Rico‘s Supreme Court has agreed to rule on a lawsuit filed by the island’s Senate to oust a veteran politician who was sworn in as governor.

The court gave all parties until Tuesday at noon to file all arguments.

The announcement means that a court hearing planned for early Monday evening to handle the lawsuit has been cancelled.

The Senate originally filed the lawsuit with the Court of First Instance but then asked if the Supreme Court could take the case.

The lawsuit seeks a preliminary injunction ordering Pedro Pierluisi to cease his functions immediately.

It also asks that the court declare unconstitutional a 2005 law that states a secretary of state does not have to be approved by both House and Senate if he steps in as governor.

1:50 p.m.

A Puerto Rico court could have the final say on who should lead the U.S. territory after the island’s Senate filed a lawsuit seeking to oust a veteran politician recently sworn in as the island’s governor.

The Superior Court of San Juan is scheduled to hold a hearing early Monday evening as Puerto Ricans who successfully ousted the previous governor from office following nearly two weeks of popular protests await yet another twist in what is a deepening constitutional crisis.

However, there’s a chance that hearing might not even happen.

The Senate at the last minute asked the Supreme Court to take up the case, although that court has not yet responded.

The lawsuit seeks a preliminary injunction ordering Pedro Pierluisi to cease his functions immediately and also asks that the court declare unconstitutional a 2005 law that states a secretary of state does not have to be approved by both House and Senate if he has to step in as governor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

