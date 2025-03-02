Watch: Heartwarming Moment Man in MAGA Hat Leads Entire Plane in 'God Bless the USA'

A video posted to the social media platform X on Monday showed the moment a man led airline passengers in singing Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA.”

The patriotic performance reportedly occurred on a Southwest Airlines flight leaving Washington, D.C., after President Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, according to Country Rebel, a country music and lifestyle website.

The clip showed a man, reportedly a veteran, wearing a red MAGA hat and singing the Greenwood song over the plane’s intercom.

Although not shown in the clip, the flight attendants reportedly allowed the man to do it.

Passengers sang along and recorded.

A group of passengers on a Southwest Airlines flight, led by a passenger on the PA, broke into song and sang Lee Greenwood’s ‘God Bless the U.S.A.’ pic.twitter.com/PeG0S7qL8z — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 24, 2025

The clip was originally posted by the TikTok account for Old Row, which shared footage from a front seat to the performance, according to Country Rebel.

Had you been on this flight would you have joined in? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Despite the patriotism of the moment, most of the post’s comments were anything but.

WARNING: The below comments contain language that some readers may find offensive.

“I’d be singing, ‘God bless this f***ing plane so it doesn’t f***ing crash,’ but what do I know,” an X user wrote. “I came back to Florida from DC after the election. MAGA was so f***ing insufferable on that flight.”

I’d be singing, “God bless this fucking plane so it doesn’t fucking crash,” but what do I know….

I came back to Florida from DC after the election.

MAGA was so fucking insufferable on that flight. — Cork Off! (@CorkYou) February 25, 2025

“Being a patriot is a colt,” another user wrote, apparently mistaking the word with “cult.”

Being a patriot is a colt — Shad💻 (@ShadTheGoddd) February 25, 2025

“Plot Twist!” another user wrote. “These chuds were all trump supporters, leaving DC after the not being able to attend the inauguration. How did it go guys? Did all you nimrods sit around in the hotel and sing that song too instead of actually getting able to see the swearing in?”

Plot Twist! These chuds were all trump supporters, leaving DC after the not being able to attend the inauguration. How did it go guys? Did all you nimrods sit around in the hotel and sing that song too instead of actually getting able to see the swearing in?😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mg1QWIA9EF — Annie Bonney (@SaltyAnneBonney) February 25, 2025

The 1984 hit “God Bless the USA” has become synonymous with Trump after he adopted it as his walk-out song during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Greenwood, a staunch Trump supporter, often performed the song live at rallies and other events associated with the president in 2024.

In July 2020, the song went to the top of Billboard’s digital single’s chart, well over three decades after its release.

“Nearly 10 Years Ago, Donald Trump started using God Bless The USA as his walk out song at every rally and event,” Greenwood wrote on X in November 2024.

“Little did I know 40 years ago that my song would play a key part of such a historic presidential campaign. To President Trump and the millions of supporters, Thank You!” he added.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.