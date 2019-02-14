SECTIONS
Lawsuit means Chicago Obama library plan no sure thing

FILE - This illustration released on May 3, 2017 by the Obama Foundation shows plans for the proposed Obama Presidential Center with a museum, rear, in Jackson Park on Chicago's South Side. This view looks from the south with a public plaza that extends into the landscape. Odds still favor the eventual construction of Barack Obama's $500 million presidential museum and library in a park along Chicago's lakeshore. A judge hears arguments Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, on a city motion to toss a parks-advocacy group’s lawsuit that argues the project violates laws barring development in lakeside parks. (Obama Foundation via AP, File)

By AP Reports
Published at 11:28pm
CHICAGO (AP) — Odds still favor the eventual construction of Barack Obama’s $500 million presidential museum and library in a public park along Chicago’s lakeshore. But it’s no longer a sure thing in the face of a formidable legal challenge by a parks-advocacy group.

A federal judge in Chicago hears arguments Thursday on a city motion to toss the group’s lawsuit that argues the project runs afoul of laws barring development in parks hugging Lake Michigan.

A ruling for Protect Our Parks could signal the Obama Presidential Center is in real trouble.

Recent Chicago history illustrates such suits can kill blockbuster projects, even ones proposed by VIPs with enormous influence.

Three years ago, a lawsuit brought by Friends of the Park helped scuttle a $400 million plan by “Star Wars” creator George Lucas for a museum on Chicago’s lakefront. It’s now under construction in Los Angeles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

