Lawyer: Russian on hunger strike in Greece suffering

Published February 28, 2019 at 6:18am
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The lawyer for a Russian suspected of bitcoin fraud and wanted by three countries say the man’s health is deteriorating due to his hunger strike

Lawyer Zoe Konstantopoulou also criticized the Greek courts for holding Alexander Vinnik, 39, in custody for more than the maximum 18 months allowed.

Konstantopoulou said Thursday that Vinnik has been on hunger strike for three months, and noted he has been jailed despite not being charged with any crimes in Greece.

Vinnik was arrested in July 2017 on a request from the United States, where he is accused of laundering billions of dollars with bitcoin. France and Russia then sought his extradition, and Greek courts approved all three requests.

Vinnik agreed to be sent to Russia but is fighting the other two requests.

