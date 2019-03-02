Legalized sports betting unlikely in 3 largest US states

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

By year’s end, it’s possible that roughly 20 states will have taken advantage of a recent Supreme Court ruling and legalized sports betting. The nation’s three most populous states are not likely to be among them.

California, Florida and Texas, with more than a quarter of the total U.S. population, are attractive markets for nearly any industry. That includes sports betting, given that these states are home to one-fourth of the franchises in the four major professional sports leagues.

And yet sports betting is not likely to be approved there anytime soon, if at all.

In California, casino-operating Native American tribes stand in the way. In Florida, a deal would probably need support from one powerful casino-operating tribe. And Texas has a long history of restricting gambling of any kind.

