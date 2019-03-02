SECTIONS
Legalized sports betting unlikely in 3 largest US states

FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2019, file photo, state Senate president Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, speaks at a pre-legislative news conference in Tallahassee, Fla. Galvano said he believes sports betting could be legalized without voter approval, although he said he might ask for it, anyway(AP Photo/Steve Cannon, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 2, 2019 at 8:30am
By year’s end, it’s possible that roughly 20 states will have taken advantage of a recent Supreme Court ruling and legalized sports betting. The nation’s three most populous states are not likely to be among them.

California, Florida and Texas, with more than a quarter of the total U.S. population, are attractive markets for nearly any industry. That includes sports betting, given that these states are home to one-fourth of the franchises in the four major professional sports leagues.

And yet sports betting is not likely to be approved there anytime soon, if at all.

In California, casino-operating Native American tribes stand in the way. In Florida, a deal would probably need support from one powerful casino-operating tribe. And Texas has a long history of restricting gambling of any kind.

