Demonstrators took to the streets of London, Tel Aviv and other cities on Saturday to protest coronavirus restrictions, decrying the government mandates that have upended daily life across the globe.

In the U.K., the government recently banned social gatherings of more than six people and suggested that tougher restrictions could be coming.

Saturday’s protest in Trafalgar Square ended in clashes between demonstrators and London police, as officers tried to disperse hundreds of people holding banners and placards displaying messages such as “This is now Tyranny.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has warned that the city may add curfews, force pubs to close earlier and ban household visits.

In Israel, meanwhile, authorities ordered a full lockdown that began Friday and coincided with the Jewish holiday Rosh Hashanah, which is typically celebrated with family gatherings and large prayer services.

TRENDING: Dan Crenshaw Only Needs 40 Seconds To School FBI Director on Antifa

Demonstrators in swimsuits gathered on a beach in Tel Aviv and waved black and pink flags.

In Australia, about 100 protesters gathered in the Melbourne suburb of Elwood on Saturday before being scattered by police.

Anti-lockdown rallies have become routine in Australia. Victoria police said in a news release that “the behaviour of these selfish few who choose to blatantly ignore the directions will not be tolerated.”

Do you support these protests? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 83% (5 Votes) 17% (1 Votes)

In Romania’s capital city, Bucharest, several hundred people protested against virus restrictions, including the mandatory use of masks in schools. About 2.8 million children in Romania began the school year on Monday.

Protesters in Bucharest’s University Square drew parallels between the lockdown mandates and the Nazi regime.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.