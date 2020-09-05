SECTIONS
Arrests Made as Australian Protesters Rally Against Strict Lockdown Measures

Police arrest a man as people gather at a protest against lockdown measures in Melbourne, Australia, on Sep. 5, 2020.James Ross / AAP Image via APPolice arrest a man as people gather at a protest against lockdown measures in Melbourne, Australia, on Sep. 5, 2020. (James Ross / AAP Image via AP)

By The Associated Press
Published September 4, 2020 at 7:12pm
Police in Australia made several arrests among a crowd of about 300 people protesting the lockdown in Melbourne, as the country’s death toll rose to 748.

The state of Victoria reported 11 more deaths and 76 new infections.

The Melbourne restrictions, including a night curfew, were put in place in an attempt to reduce a spike in infections and deaths.

Four men were arrested and charged with incitement over the so-called “Freedom Day” protests planned for several Melbourne locations.

Police, many of them on horseback, later made a number of arrests among protesters, some of them for not wearing masks.

Government officials are expected to announce on Sunday how and when Melbourne and regional Victoria will come out of respective stages of lockdowns.

