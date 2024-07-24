Share
News

Zoo Hatches Record 17 Endangered Birds, Chicks Are All Candidates for Release Into Wild

 By The Associated Press  July 24, 2024 at 4:33pm
Share

A record 17 California condor chicks hatched at the Los Angeles Zoo during this year’s breeding season for the endangered birds, officials announced Wednesday.

All the chicks will be candidates for release into the wild as part of the California Condor Recovery Program, the LA Zoo said in a statement.

The 17th and final bird of the season hatched in June and is thriving, zookeepers said.

The previous record was set in 1997, when 15 California condor chicks hatched at the zoo.

Trending:
Watch: Prince Harry Breaks Down Family Rift in Rare Interview, Says 'Abuse' from Media Has Kept Him Quiet

“Our condor team has raised the bar once again in the collaborative effort to save America’s largest flying bird from extinction,” Rose Legato, the zoo’s Curator of Birds, said in the statement.

Legato said the recent record is a result of new breeding and rearing techniques developed at the zoo that put two or three chicks together to be raised by a single adult condor acting as a surrogate parent.

“The result is more condor chicks in the program and ultimately more condors in the wild,” Legato said.

Have you ever seen a California condor?

The California Condor Recovery Program is administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Its mission is to propagate the iconic bird that decades ago was on the brink of extinction from habitat loss and lead poisoning.

As of December 2023, there were about 560 California condors in the world, of which more than 340 were living in the wild, the zoo said.

It’s the largest land bird in North America, with wings spanning up to 9.5 feet.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Federal Judge Threatens Hunter Biden's Legal Team Over False Statements: 'Mr. Biden's Counsel Knows They Are Not True'
US Olympians Get Huge News, Will Be Awarded Gold Medals After Sports Court's Ruling
NFL Team Hit with Big Blow as Key Player Tears ACL in the First Practice of Training Camp: Report
Trump Assassination Task Force Established in Unanimous Vote
Zoo Hatches Record 17 Endangered Birds, Chicks Are All Candidates for Release Into Wild
See more...

Conversation