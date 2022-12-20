Parler Share
Russian President Vladimir Putin talks during his joint press conference with Belarussian counterpart at the Palace of Independence in Minsk, Belarus, on Sunday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin talks during his joint press conference with Belarussian counterpart at the Palace of Independence in Minsk, Belarus, on Sunday. (Contributor / Getty Images)

Major Russian Gas Line Suffers Massive Explosion, Killing 3 People

 By The Associated Press  December 20, 2022 at 7:34am
An explosion on a section of a Europe-bound natural gas pipeline in western Russia killed three people on Tuesday but didn’t affect export supplies, officials said.

The explosion ripped through a section of the Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhhorod pipeline in the Chuvashia region during repair works. Regional authorities said that three repair workers were killed and one was injured by the explosion that sent a huge plume of burning gas high into the air.

The pipeline that originates at a gas field in Siberia and crosses Ukraine on its way to Europe is one of the main routes for Russian gas exports to the E.U. nations.

Chuvashia’s governor, Oleg Nikolayev, said in televised remarks that it wasn’t immediately clear how long it will take to fix the section of the pipeline cut by the explosion. The regional branch of Russia’s state-controlled Gazprom natural gas giant said that volumes of gas transit weren’t affected by the blast as supplies have continued on parallel links.

