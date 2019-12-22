Something's Fishy: Police Say Suspect Stuffed 30 Bags of Frozen Shrimp Down His Pants

Holy shrimp! This scampi happening.

A thief stuffed a total of 30 bags of frozen shrimp down his pants in back-to-back burglaries of a Southern California grocery store, police said Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Dec. 4 around 12:30 p.m.

The man took the shrimp from a Vons market in the city of Riverside by entering the store three times in a span of 15 minutes.

Each time he went to the frozen food section and concealed the shrimp in his pants, Riverside police said in a statement.

TRENDING: Michelle Obama Wants To 'Remind White Folks' That 'You're Still Running' from Blacks and Immigrants

The shellfish thief has been dubbed the “Shrimp Bandit.”

The stolen food had a retail value of more than $500.

Security video of the suspect in the market was posted on the Police Department’s Facebook and YouTube page.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5 feet, 10 inches tall. Police say he’s in his 50s with gray hair.

He weighs between 150 to 180 pounds, depending on how much shrimp he’s carrying in his pants.

Police are asking for help identifying the suspect. Anonymous tips may be submitted to rpdtips@riversideca.gov.

Believe it or not, shrimp thieving is not that uncommon.

Back in September, two men were suspected of stealing $235 of shrimp and shampoo from a Stop & Shop in Islandia, New York.

RELATED: Group Demands That Hasbro Quit Selling 'Assault-Style' Nerf Guns to Children

In October, a woman in Rhode Island was wanted for stealing $100 worth of frozen shrimp from a Stop & Shop.

Be careful out there, folks. Guard your cocktail rings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.