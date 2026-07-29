Watch: Bodycam Footage of Tony Romo's Arrest and Sobriety Test Raises Questions

It’s not very often that swathes of sports fans will come to the defense of a Dallas Cowboys icon.

After all, the Cowboys, Los Angeles Lakers, and New York Yankees — though it’s been more LA Dodgers lately — are generally accepted as the biggest “villains” of the three major North American sports.

Therefore, most sports fans have little love lost for the Lakers, Yankees, and Cowboys.

So why is public sentiment so overwhelmingly in the favor of former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo following his OWI arrest last week?

Romo, who currently serves as CBS Sports’ top football color commentator alongside Jim Nantz, was arrested on July 23 in Milwaukee.

Initial reports suggested that Romo had been pulled over and subsequently performed poorly in a number of field sobriety tests.

Well, TMZ recently published bodycam footage showing Romo’s arrest and field sobriety tests — and despite the fact that Romo is a reviled Cowboy legend, many online observers felt that the 46-year-old former NFL All-Pro was actually wronged in this police interaction.

Should Tony Romo have been arrested in this case? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

You can view the TMZ videos for yourself below:

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Tony Romo told cops he was on his way to meet his grandma and grandpa when he was pulled over and ultimately busted for OWI … newly released body camera footage shows. pic.twitter.com/visfkPfxGT — TMZ (@TMZ) July 29, 2026

While Romo certainly appears a little disheveled and glassy-eyed, many have pointed out that Romo had just been competing in an amateur golf tournament that is taken very seriously — meaning he was unlikely to be as drunk as authorities would suggest.

(Though, obviously, it’s not unheard of for a golfer to partake in a libation after a tournament.)

But many onlookers couldn’t help but notice that Romo appeared very amicable, agreeable, and largely sober in the above videos.

“Watching the video, Tony Romo is polite and coherent,” former Rep. Jason Chaffetz, a Republican from Utah, posted to X. “No signs of him being belligerent nor intoxicated. Obviously haven’t seen the video footage or the ultimate test, but he couldn’t have been a nicer guy and fully compliant.”

“Asking to speak to an attorney to understand his rights seems entirely reasonable.”

It doesn’t take much effort to find others agreeing with Chaffetz’s take on the videos.

After watching all the Romo videos, I feel like the public and the courts will side with Romo — T-Bob Hebert (@TBob53) July 29, 2026

I watched the Romo arrest video and I genuinely don’t see much. I think he’s gonna get off from this lol. It’s not like he sounded absolutely cooked, he just didn’t do the breathalyzer. — Zirksee🍽️ (@Zirksee) July 29, 2026

“Wait the ‘reasonable suspicion’ for Romo driving drunk was coming from a golf course? Bro what?!” asked one incredulous X user. “His lawyers are going to win this 48-0.”

It is worth noting that, according to the New York Post, police have claimed that Romo had an open bottle of alcohol in his vehicle at the time of the arrest.

But even that information appears to be falling to the wayside of public sentiment. In fact, public support appears to be swelling behind Romo so much that even some of his fiercest rivals from his playing days are speaking.

That includes players like LeSean McCoy, former standout running back for the Philadelphia Eagles, one of the Cowboys’ most storied rivals.

According to Us Weekly, McCoy claimed that it appears the female police officer had some sort of vendetta against Romo.

“On a serious note, though, sometimes I think — and I’m not saying law enforcement — but sometimes we’re overdoing our job,” McCoy said.

He added, “Because he don’t even seem drunk. I know some drunk cats.”

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.