SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Man who bought $540 of Girl Scouts cookies is arrested

By AP Reports
Published February 27, 2019 at 2:59am
Modified February 27, 2019 at 3:01am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man who bought more than 120 boxes of Girl Scouts cookies to help the scouts escape the cold has been arrested on drug charges.

News outlets report the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency says 46-year-old Detric Lee McGowan was arrested Tuesday on charges including conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine. The agency says McGowan is the same man who appeared in a photo that garnered thousands of views and shares online.

Mother Kayla Dillard had shared the photo on Facebook, saying the man paid $540 in cash for all the girls’ cookies so they could escape the cold outside a store near Greenville, South Carolina. She said she didn’t get the man’s name.

An indictment issued last week says McGowan, also known as “Fat,” is one of several suspects in an ongoing drug investigation. It says he and 10 other people conspired to import drugs from Mexico in late 2018. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says authorities are still searching for one of the suspects.

The vice president of recruitment and marketing for Girl Scouts of South Carolina-Mountains to Midlands, Karen Kelly, says the organization will cooperate with authorities. She says in a Tuesday statement that the organization had no reason to believe McGowan was “anything other than one of our valuable customers.”

TRENDING: Bongino Blasts AOC over $52K Salary for Staffers: ‘She’s NOT Paying This “Living Wage,” You Are’

McGowan was being held at a Spartanburg County detention center. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

Greenville is about 140 miles (225 kilometers) northeast of Atlanta.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Lowe’s swings to 4Q loss on charges, anemic housing market
President Trump, NKorea’s Kim greet with handshake, laughs, beginning second summit in Vietnam
10 Things to Know for Today
Egypt train crash, fire at central Cairo station kills 25
On summit sidelines, North Koreans study Vietnam’s economy
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×