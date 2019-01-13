Maradona undergoes surgery for stomach bleeding in Argentina

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona has been released from hospital following successful surgery for stomach bleeding.

His lawyer Matias Morla said the 58-year old former Boca Juniors and Napoli player, and current coach of the Dorados de Sinaloa in Mexico’s second division, was heading home Sunday “to continue with his recovery.”

Late Saturday, Morla tweeted “Thank God everything went perfectly” after the surgery in the Olivos clinic in Argentina.

Maradona had gone to the clinic a little over a week ago for routine tests that detected stomach bleeding.

Once recovered, Maradona is expected to return to his team in Mexico.

The 1986 World Cup champion has a long history of hospitalizations for various reasons, including heart problems related to cocaine use, gastric bypass surgery and osteoarthritis in both knees.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

