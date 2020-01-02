Spiritual Guru Marianne Williamson Lays Off Entire 2020 Presidential Campaign Staff

Spiritual guru Marianne Williamson has laid off her entire 2020 presidential campaign staff.

However, two former staffers said Thursday that Williamson is pushing ahead with her Democratic presidential bid.

Paul Hodes, a former congressman who had served as Williamson’s New Hampshire state director and senior campaign adviser, confirmed that he had been laid off and “that the others in the national campaign have been laid off.”

“My understanding is she’s continuing her campaign,” Hodes said.

A former campaign aide told The Associated Press that Williamson laid off her entire campaign staff on Dec. 31 because of financial concerns.

TRENDING: Hundreds of Biden's Old Co-Workers Confirm They'd Rather Vote for Someone Else

The aide also confirmed that Williamson was still in the 2020 race.

The aide spoke on condition of anonymity because staff were told not to speak publicly about the layoffs.

New Hampshire news outlet WMUR-TV first reported the news.

Some highlights from the year now closing. My moments from Democratic debates https://t.co/mNh79iuTxm — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) January 1, 2020

Williamson still has events scheduled in Iowa in the coming weeks, including a “yoga fundraiser” and a forum on faith and politics.

Do you think Williamson will drop out of the race? Yes

No



Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 92% (33 Votes) 8% (3 Votes)

The spiritual guru has barely registered in the polls since launching her quixotic bid for president last January.

She raised $3 million in the third quarter of last year, but her fourth-quarter haul has not yet been reported.

News of the layoffs broke the same day Julian Castro announced he was dropping out of the presidential race.

RELATED: Julián Castro Drops Out of 2020 Presidential Race

Castro failed to garner enough support or donations to make the recent Democratic presidential debates.

It’s with profound gratitude to all of our supporters that I suspend my campaign for president today. I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together. I’m going to keep fighting for an America where everyone counts—I hope you’ll join me in that fight. pic.twitter.com/jXQLJa3AdC — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 2, 2020

“It’s with profound gratitude to all of our supporters that I suspend my campaign for president today,” Castro tweeted.

“I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together. I’m going to keep fighting for an America where everyone counts — I hope you’ll join me in that fight.”

The former San Antonio mayor languished around 1 percent in the polls and lagged behind his 2020 rivals in fundraising.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.