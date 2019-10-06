Marianne Williamson Says Rivals Behind Her 'Crystal Lady' Image, But Her Tweets Hint Otherwise

Democratic presidential candidate Mariane Williamson says her political opponents are behind her popular image as a crazy, crystal-obsessed new age acolyte, but her own tweets seem to indicate that the only person she has to blame is herself.

In a Friday interview with Yahoo News, the long-shot candidate revolted against society’s mocking view of her.

“This idea that I’m a crystal woo woo lady … the crystal woo woo lady image, to some extent amusing, has no relation to reality,” Williamson said.

“I’ve never had a crystal, I’ve never written about crystals. I’ve never talked about crystals. I’ve never had a crystal onstage with me.”

Williamson believes there’s a nefarious force behind these false accusations, working to smear her image and take her down so she isn’t a threat to any of the mainstream candidates.

According to Williamson, these attacks are not just coming from the political left, but from her own side of the spectrum as well.

“‘Anti-science,’ ‘anti-medicine,’ ‘dangerous,’ ‘crazy’ and ‘grifter.’ I mean, you couldn’t be clearer. Those were the words repeated in all of the articles, all of the stories. They were meant to create suspicion in people’s minds,” she said.

“They were meant to create doubt, lest anybody even think of taking me seriously as a candidate.”

Unfortunately for Williamson, her own tweets appear to do more damage than any smear campaign could hope to accomplish.

In a response to the disastrous Deepwater Horizon oil spill, where an oil rig exploded and its well continued to leak toxic sludge into the ocean for months, Williamson encouraged people to simply visualize angels plugging the leak with “sane and sacred thoughts.”

Visualize the oil spill plugged. Close your eyes for 5 minutes and see angels coming over it, filling it with sane and sacred thoughts. #fb — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) May 30, 2010

Petrochemical engineers and other experts opted to use science to tackle the difficult problem instead, and the well was finally sealed.

Williamson doesn’t just have solutions for oil spills, either. Her solution to the deadly Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster was to rely on the same angels she invoked for Deepwater Horizon.

Let’s see angels surrounding the nuclear reactors, pouring cold water over them, keeping radiation from escaping into the atmosphere. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) March 13, 2011

Despite her focused mental energies, a host of angels never appeared to pour “cold water” on the nuclear power plant.

Although Williamson seemingly dismisses the notion of crystal energies having any impact on the real world, she’s not so skeptical about the alignment of the stars and their effect on cosmic forces.

A new moon eclipse in Pisces tonight means huge cosmic forces make enlightened dreams come true. Just saying’:) — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) March 9, 2016

Williamson is still in the running, but it would likely take all the world’s “positive energies” for her to secure the nomination.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Democratic Party’s lineup of 2020 candidates has someone like Marianne Williamson in it. After all, how much more realistic is a new moon eclipse in Pisces than the benefits of socialism promised by Sen. Bernie Sanders?

