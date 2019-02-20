SECTIONS
Mariano Rivera calls child support allegations ‘unfounded’

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2019 file photo, Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Mariano Rivera gives a news conference after his orientation tour of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, in Cooperstown, N.Y. Just weeks after becoming baseball's first unanimous Hall of Fame selection, Rivera is defending himself from accusations in his native Panama that he has failed to provide support for two sons he had outside his marriage. Rivera called the demands filed against him “unfounded.” (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

By AP Reports
Published February 19, 2019 at 8:30pm
PANAMA CITY (AP) — Just weeks after becoming baseball’s first unanimous Hall of Fame selection, Mariano Rivera is defending himself from accusations in his native Panama that he has failed to support two children he had outside his marriage.

The former New York Yankees’ closer on Tuesday called the demands filed against him in the Central American country “unfounded.”

Rivera’s comments came as he is being asked to appear before Panamanian judicial authorities to answer accusations that he has failed to fulfill his obligations to support the boy and girl, ages 11 and 15.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

