Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Sunday, two days after he publicly criticized officiating following his team’s loss to Utah.

Utah took 29 foul shots in that game, while Memphis took 13.

The Jazz won 127-121, in a contest where Memphis center Jaren Jackson Jr. was ejected in the third quarter after getting two technical fouls, and Jenkins got a technical in that same sequence as well.

“Saddle up. One of the most poorly officiated games I’ve ever seen,” Jenkins said after that game.

The impassioned coach added: “Record it. I’m fine with it. F***ing atrocious.”

Memphis was taking an NBA-worst 1-8 record into its game Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Grizzlies are missing a number of key contributors, such as defensive-minded big man Steven Adams (out for the year with injury) and All-Star Ja Morant (out due to a 25-game suspension.)

