The Meta logo is displayed during the Viva Technology conference at Parc des Expositions Porte de Versailles in Paris, France, on June 15. (Chesnot / Getty Images)

Meta Faces Whopping Six-Figure Daily Fine Until It Takes Action to Comply with Law

 By The Associated Press  July 17, 2023 at 9:31am
Meta will face a hefty fine over advertising practices that violate user privacy, Norway’s data protection authority said on Monday, unless the Facebook and Instagram owner takes action to comply with the law.

Norwegian regulator Datatilsynet says that behavioral advertising — a common marketing model that profiles users by collection information, like their physical locations — without consent is illegal. Because of this, Datatilsynet is imposing a “temporary ban” of such practices on Facebook and Instagram.

During the ban, which starts Aug. 4, Meta risks a fine of up to 1 million Norwegian kroner (nearly $100,000) each day. The ban will “last for three months or until Meta can show that it complies with the law,” Datatilsynet said.

This decision “does not ban Facebook or Instagram in Norway,” Tobias Judin, the Norwegian Data Protection Authority’s international department head, stated in a release. “The purpose is rather to ensure that people in Norway can use these services in a secure way and that their rights are safeguarded.”

In a statement sent to The Associated Press on Monday, Meta said that the company will review Datatilsynet’s decision, adding that there is “no immediate impact” to its services.

“The debate around legal bases has been ongoing for some time and businesses continue to face a lack of regulatory certainty in this area,” Meta said. “We continue to constructively engage with the Irish (Data Protection Commission), our lead regulator in the EU, regarding our compliance with its decision.”

Norway is not a member nation of the European Union, but is included in the European Economic Area.

In Monday’s announcement, Datatilsynet pointed to a December decision from the Irish DPC, which ordered Meta to bring behavioral advertising in line with European law by April. The regulator also nodded to a recent judgement from the EU’s top court, which outlined how Meta’s practices still didn’t comply with the law.

“Nonetheless, Meta continues its practices,” Judin told The AP over email. “Considering the recent legal developments and Meta’s inaction, we consider it urgent to intervene. If not, we fear that Meta would continue delaying compliance.”

A behavioral advertising ban beyond Norway is possible. Datatilsynet says it may take the matter to the European Data Protection Board, which could extend the three-month ban and led to wider implications across the continent.

Meta has been under fire over data privacy for some time. In May, for example, the EU slapped Meta with a record $1.3 billion fine and ordered it to stop transferring users’ personal information across the Atlantic by October. And the tech giant’s new text-based app, Threads, has not rolled out in the EU due to privacy concerns.

