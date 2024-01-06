Share
News

Two Dead, 14 Others Wounded in Minibus Explosion

 By The Associated Press  January 6, 2024 at 9:19am
Share

A minibus exploded in a mostly Shiite Muslim neighborhood in Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul, killing at least two civilians and wounding 14 others, a Taliban official said Saturday.

It is the first attack in the country in 2024.

Police spokesman Khalid Zadran said the explosion happened in the western part of the city, in the Dashti Barchi area. Police launched an investigation, he said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Islamic State group’s affiliate in the region has targeted Shiite schools, hospitals and mosques in the same area in the past.

In November, also in the same area of Kabul, the Islamic State (IS) group claimed responsibility for a minibus explosion in which seven people were killed and 20 others were wounded.

Trending:
Trump Draws a Line in the Sand, Pens Op-Ed Vowing to Invoke 225-Year-Old Law

On Oct. 26, four people were killed and seven were wounded when an explosion hit a sports club in the same neighborhood. IS also claimed responsibility for that attack.

Taliban Defense Minister Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid said last week there was a 90% decrease in attacks by the IS affiliate in the past year.

The IS affiliate has been a major rival of the Taliban since the latter seized control of Afghanistan in August 2021.

IS militants have struck in Kabul and in northern provinces, often targeting Shiites, whom the Islamic State considers to be apostates.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Two Dead, 14 Others Wounded in Minibus Explosion
Biden Invited to Deliver the Latest State of the Union Address in 90 Years
Koreans Ordered to Evacuate as North and South Fire Artillery Barrages Near Border
US Jetliner Suffers Catastrophic Failure over America: 'My Heart Goes Out to Those Who Were on This Flight'
Supreme Court Delivers Another Major Win for Pro-Lifers
See more...

Conversation