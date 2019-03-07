SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Missing climbers: 2 silhouettes seen on Pakistan mountain

By AP Reports
Published March 7, 2019 at 10:49am
Modified March 7, 2019 at 10:55am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ROME (AP) — Colleagues of two European climbers missing for over a week on the world’s ninth-highest mountain in Pakistani say search crews have spotted two silhouettes near where they were last seen.

The Alphine Club of Pakistan announced Wednesday that the search operation had ended for Italian climber Daniele Nardi and Briton Tom Ballard, who went missing in bad weather on Nanga Parbat. An official said Thursday the silhouettes were spotted as crews were waiting for helicopters to take them off the mountain.

In a Facebook post, Nardi’s support team said helicopters that could provide a better look at the Mummery Pass using telescopes were delayed Thursday because they were dispatched for other military needs. They hoped weather conditions would enable the choppers to reach the site Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Police: Taylor Swift stalker re-arrested
Missing climbers: 2 silhouettes seen on Pakistan mountain
Police: Gunman fled Illinois hotel after shooting officer
New Disney Star Wars theme park lands set opening dates
No 2020 White House run for Dem Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×