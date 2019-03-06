SECTIONS
Monster twister takes 10 relatives from 1 Alabama family

Demetria Jones walks through the damaged neighborhood where he said he lost ten relatives in a tornado in Beauregard, Ala., Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

By AP Reports
Published March 5, 2019 at 11:08pm
BEAUREGARD, Ala. (AP) — Two cousins have a hard time counting all the relatives they lost to a tornado that wiped out a rural community in Alabama.

Cordarrly Jones and Demetria Jones say their grandparents, an uncle and seven cousins are all gone. They are stunned by the loss and worried about still more family members who are hospitalized. They say just about everyone in the area near tiny Beauregard was related.

The deadliest U.S. tornado in nearly six years killed at least 23 people. The youngest victim was 6, the oldest 89.

The search for bodies, pets and belongings continued Tuesday in and around Beauregard. Sheriff Jay Jones says the list of the missing shrunk from dozens to just seven or eight.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

