MSNBC Journalist Quits Rather Than Accept Demotion at Network: 'My Final Episode'

 By The Associated Press  January 8, 2024 at 3:06pm
Prominent Muslim journalist Mehdi Hasan has decided to quit MSNBC rather than accept a demotion that saw him lose a regular Sunday night program on the network.

Hasan announced at the end of Sunday’s show that “I’ve decided to look for a new challenge. This is not just my final episode of ‘The Mehdi Hasan Show,’ it’s my last day at MSNBC.”

The network had announced in November that Hasan would lose his weekly show after three years but would remain as an analyst and fill-in anchor.

That decision, with no public explanation, launched a fruitless petition campaign in protest by the Progressive Change Campaign Committee. U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar called it “deeply troubling that MSNBC is canceling his show amid a rampant rise of anti-Muslim bigotry and suppression of Muslim voices.”

An MSNBC spokeswoman said Monday the network had no comment on Hasan’s exit.

Top JPMorgan Strategist Predicts When Biden Will Drop Out of 2024 Election

His final show featured an interview with Motaz Azaiza, a Palestinian photographer who talked about the danger of working in Gaza during Israeli military operations.

Hasan on Monday also forwarded a report on X, formerly Twitter, about Palestinian children losing limbs, adding the message, “Read this sentence. Then reread it. Then ask yourself how anyone is OK with this level of human suffering.”

Hasan told viewers that he’s proud of what he has achieved on his show.

“As I say: new year, new plans,” he said. Hasan, who previously worked at Al Jazeera English and The Intercept, offered no details and declined further comment on Monday.

To replace Hasan, MSNBC is increasing the weekend hours of Ayman Mohyeldin, another Muslim journalist.

Follow AP media writer David Bauder at http://twitter.com/dbauder

