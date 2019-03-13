Mystery infections traced to blood-shedding religious ritual

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — Researchers say self-flagellation should be added to the list of ways to spread a dangerous viral blood infection.

They studied 10 British men who became infected with a little-known virus. For a while, it was mystery how they got it. They hadn’t taken the risks usually associated with spread of the disease, such as sex with multiple partners or injecting illegal drugs.

But then investigators learned they had participated in blood-shedding religious rituals in Iraq, Pakistan, India, or the United Kingdom. One such ritual involves striking the forehead with a knife and then passing it along to other men.

Their study was released Wednesday by a U.S. journal.

The men were infected with HTLV-1, which is rarely seen in England and the United States.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.