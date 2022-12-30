Detroit guard Killian Hayes and Orlando’s Moritz Wagner each were given multi-game suspensions for their roles in a scuffle in a game this week, while the NBA suspended nine Magic players one game apiece Thursday for leaving the bench area during an altercation.

The 11 suspensions will result in just over $500,000 in forfeited salary.

Hayes, who struck Wagner in the back of the head, was given a three-game suspension without pay. Wagner was banned two games, and the Pistons’ Hamidou Diallo was suspended one game by NBA Executive Vice President Joe Dumars — the former Pistons star player and executive.

The fallout from the game in Detroit on Wednesday night was so large that the suspensions of the Magic players will be staggered so that they have enough available players to play their next game.

Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Gary Harris, Kevon Harris, Admiral Schofield, Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr. all were suspended for one game.

Wagner hip-checked Hayes into the Detroit bench to begin the altercation near the end of the first half.

Hayes got up and hit him in the back, and Wagner appeared to briefly be knocked out. Magic players then rushed off their bench area in concern for their teammate.

Anthony, Bamba, Carter Hampton and Gary Harris will serve their suspensions Friday night against Washington.

Kevon Harris, Schofield and Franz Wagner will be suspended for Orlando’s following game Jan. 4 in Oklahoma City vs. the Thunder.

Should these players have been suspended for more games? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Hayes will lose the most in forfeited salary, about $121,000, from the suspensions.

Detroit defeated Orlando in Wednesday’s game, 121-101, to snap a six-game losing streak.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.