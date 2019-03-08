Nevada Democrats propose early voting for 2020 caucuses

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Democrats are proposing changes to their presidential caucuses that could dramatically alter the way candidates compete in the state, opening the process to an early-vote and virtual participation.

The proposal would expand a single day of caucuses around the state to add four days of early caucuses and two days of early virtual caucusing.

The proposal would allow more people to participate, while likely driving candidates to appear earlier and more often leading up to the main event on Feb. 22, 2020 and invest more resources to deeply organize and target voters.

The plan still needs approval from the Democratic National Committee.

