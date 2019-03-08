SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Nevada Democrats propose early voting for 2020 caucuses

By AP Reports
Published March 8, 2019 at 9:08am
Modified March 8, 2019 at 9:16am
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Democrats are proposing changes to their presidential caucuses that could dramatically alter the way candidates compete in the state, opening the process to an early-vote and virtual participation.

The proposal would expand a single day of caucuses around the state to add four days of early caucuses and two days of early virtual caucusing.

The proposal would allow more people to participate, while likely driving candidates to appear earlier and more often leading up to the main event on Feb. 22, 2020 and invest more resources to deeply organize and target voters.

The plan still needs approval from the Democratic National Committee.

