Man Who Called Tesla Before It Soared 2,150% ... Now Sees Something 14X Bigger Than ChatGPT

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For the past two years, AI has been trapped inside our computers …

Chatbots like ChatGPT. Image generators. Voice assistants.

All impressive … but all confined to our digital screens.

That’s about to change in a big way.

Jeff Brown — the tech veteran who spotted Tesla and Nvidia years before they exploded — says AI is about to make its “great escape” into the physical world.

And it’s happening as soon as April 22.

“This isn’t just another software update,” says Jeff.

“We’re witnessing AI take physical form for the first time in history.”

And this former senior executive who helped grow THREE $50+ billion tech companies believes this “AI exodus” will create massive returns for early investors who position themselves now.

In fact, he’s found one stock that is 168 times SMALLER than NVIDIA …

But is ultimately responsible for bringing “Manifested AI” to life before our very eyes.

Because after April 22, the ground-floor opportunity could be gone.

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