Share
News
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks at a news conference in Santa Fe on April 7.
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks at a news conference in Santa Fe on April 7. (AP / Morgan Lee)

Three Under Arrest After Statewide Investigation Alleges 'Torture' of Disabled Woman

 By The Associated Press  May 18, 2023 at 12:55pm
Share

“Torture” is how New Mexico’s top prosecutor describes the treatment that a 38-year-old developmentally disabled woman endured before her death at the hands of caregivers who prosecutor said were paid thousands of dollars a month through a special program meant to offer an alternative to institutional care.

Attorney General Raúl Torrez detailed the woman’s injuries during a news conference Thursday, saying she died last month after being found in the back of a van as the caregivers tried to take her to Mexico so her wounds could be treated.

“The abuse and neglect that she endured was horrific, and the injuries she sustained are among the worst I have seen in my career as a prosecutor,” Torrez said. “This was torture. There’s really no other word for it.”

Three people were arrested and charged Wednesday with abuse and neglect following an investigation that began with the stop at the U.S.-Mexico border in April.

The case spurred a statewide review of New Mexico’s entire developmentally disabled waiver system. Social workers spent weeks conducting individual wellness checks on thousands of developmentally disabled people who receive care through the federally funded waiver program.

Trending:
Congresswoman Files Resolution to Expel Schiff After Explosive Discoveries in Durham Report

More allegations of possible abuse and neglect were turned up, and the state Health Department canceled contracts with four providers in the Albuquerque area.

An affidavit filed by the state’s Attorney General’s Office details the abuse that resulted in the charges filed Wednesday against Angelita Rene Chacon, 52, and Patricia Hurtado, 42, both of Rio Rancho. They face counts of abuse or neglect of a resident resulting in death.

Clovis resident Luz Scott, an acquaintance of the 38-year-old woman, has been charged with false imprisonment and conspiracy to commit false imprisonment.

The Associated Press generally does not name people who allegedly have been abused; it wasn’t immediately clear Thursday if any of the suspects in the case had a lawyer yet.

Should crimes against the disabled carry a heavier penalty?

According to the Attorney General’s Office, Chacon and Hurtado contracted with At Home Advocacy and three other contractors to provide supplemental care for the alleged victim. They were receiving about $5,000 a month under the waiver program to care for her.

Prosecutors say a preliminary review of available business records indicate that At Home Advocacy received nearly $250,000 to coordinate care and support for the alleged victim in the three years before her death.

Records show the company last visited the home on Jan. 25, about one month before the woman was found at the port of entry in El Paso.

According to court records, a supervisor with At Home Advocacy told FBI agents the company conducted monthly wellness visits at Chacon’s home but that “body checks” were not conducted during those visits and that no injuries were seen.

Authorities said the woman who died was severely dehydrated and drugged when she was found in the van.

Related:
Police Reveal Scribbled Note Left by New Mexico Gunman Who Killed Elderly Christian Women

She also had numerous open wounds, bedsores with exposed bone and bruises and lacerations on various parts of her body.

Law enforcement also described marks consistent with her being restrained for a prolonged period of time.

Unable to speak when discovered by federal agents at the border crossing, she was transported to University Medical Center in El Paso, Texas, where she died on April 7.

New Mexico Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and top health officials had warned that any caregivers who mistreat and abuse developmentally disabled or otherwise vulnerable people would be held accountable.

Republican legislative leaders also requested that the federal government investigate, saying an independent inquiry would ensure transparency and might prevent such cases in the future.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Three Under Arrest After Statewide Investigation Alleges 'Torture' of Disabled Woman
Disney Scraps Plan to Move Thousands of Jobs to Florida
Groundbreaking Scan Records Titanic Wreck in Incredible Detail - Including This Small Inscription on the Propeller
Major Bank Settles Lawsuit with Epstein Victims - Lawyers Reveal Stunning Details
8-Year-Old Girl Dies While Under Biden Admin's Custody, 2nd Minor Death Announced In 1 Week
See more...

Conversation