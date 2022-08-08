Share
Illegal Border Crossings Record Shattered, 2022 Marks Highest Numbers in Border Patrol History

 By Jennie Taer  August 8, 2022 at 8:03am
Border Patrol agents have encountered a record number of 1,853,837 migrants since October, according to internal U.S. Customs and Border Protection data exclusively obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The illegal border crossings, which occurred between Oct. 1, 2021, and Aug. 6 2022, already exceed the 1,662,422 Border Patrol encountered in fiscal year 2021, which was already a record high for the force, according to the internal data.

The record number comes after Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas assured the public in July that “the border is secure.”

The number of migrant rescues and deaths also surpass the record highs of fiscal year 2021. In total, there were 19,144 rescues and 663 deaths between Oct. 1, 2021 and Aug. 6, 2022.

There were 18,881 illegal alien rescues and 650 illegal alien deaths between October 2021 and July 2022, and the new numbers show the devastation is only increasing, according previous data the DCNF earlier exclusively obtained.

National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd told the DCNF that the blame is on President Joe Biden.

Will the border crisis ever be resolved?

“This should surprise no one. There is no ceiling with this administration, only excuses. When the Deputy Press Secretary says something as stupid as this is 21st century border security, you know things are only going to get worse,” Judd said.


“It’s almost as if Biden wants cartels to continue generating record profits, and continue to abuse vulnerable women and children,” he added.

Neither DHS nor CBP responded to the DCNF’s requests for comment.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Jennie Taer
