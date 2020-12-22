Login
Newsom Selects Kamala Harris' Replacement in the Senate

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla speaks during a news conference on Jan. 28, 2019, in Sacramento, California.Rich Pedroncelli / APCalifornia Secretary of State Alex Padilla speaks during a news conference on Jan. 28, 2019, in Sacramento, California. (Rich Pedroncelli / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published December 22, 2020 at 11:04am
California Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Secretary of State Alex Padilla on Tuesday as the state’s next U.S. senator to fill the seat being vacated by presumptive vice president-elect Kamala Harris.

“Through his tenacity, integrity, smarts and grit, California is gaining a tested fighter in their corner who will be a fierce ally in D.C., lifting up our state’s values and making sure we secure the critical resources to emerge stronger from this pandemic,” Newsom said in a statement.

Padilla was widely expected to be Newsom’s pick, as the two are longtime political allies.

“I am honored and humbled by the trust placed in me by Governor Newsom, and I intend to work each and every day to honor that trust and deliver for all Californians,” Padilla said in a statement.

Padilla, 47, has been California’s top elections official since 2015. In that position, he’s overseen a vast expansion of California’s mail-in voting system.

In the November election, California mailed a ballot to every single registered voter. Prior to that, he oversaw the implementation of the Voter’s Choice Act, a 2016 law that allowed counties to mail all registered voters a ballot.

He’ll hold the Senate seat through 2022, when he will have to run for re-election.

Harris hasn’t given a date for her resignation, but she appears set to be inaugurated as vice president on Jan. 20.

He lives in Los Angeles.

Do you support this pick?

