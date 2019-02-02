Nigeria vice president’s helicopter crash-lands but all safe

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The helicopter of Nigeria’s vice president crash-landed but he and the crew are safe, a spokesman said Saturday.

Laolu Akande in a Twitter post said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was “continuing with his engagements and plans for the day” after the crash in Kabba in Kogi state.

Akande gave no further details on the crash but he thanked God and the flight crew.

Local media outlet Sahara Reporters published photos of a helicopter on its side, its rotor blades smashed.

“We are safe and sound!” Osinbajo tweeted, saying the crew managed the situation well. He linked to a video of himself appeared unscathed and waving to supporters from a vehicle.

Akande later said the vice president told a crowd that “we are extremely grateful to the Lord for preserving our lives.”

Nigeria’s presidential election is on Feb. 16 and President Muhammadu Buhari seeks a second term.

