No. 18 K-State beats Oklahoma 68-53, wins share of Big 12

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kamau Stokes scored 19 points and No. 18 Kansas State clinched a share of the Big 12 regular-season title with a 68-53 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday night.

Barry Brown added 15 points and Dean Wade had 11 as the Wildcats (24-7, 14-4) finished atop the conference for the second time in 42 years.

Kansas State is co-champions with No. 8 Texas Tech (26-5, 14-4), which topped Iowa State 80-73 earlier Saturday.

Kristian Doolittle scored 14 points and Jamal Bieniemy 12 for the Sooners (19-12, 7-11).

K-State was dominant on the offensive boards, grabbing 11 rebounds and scoring 16 second-chance points.

Stokes started the second half by scoring eight straight points for the Wildcats, which gave K-State a 42-23 lead with 17 minutes to play.

The Wildcats never looked back and led by as many as 29 in the win.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma: The Sooners are playing much better since the middle of February and look much better than they did six games ago.

K-State: Won their first Big 12 regular-season title in six years and the second under Weber. K-State has won five of its last six games heading into the conference tournament.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma: Takes on 10th-seeded West Virginia on Wednesday night in the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, Missouri.

K-State: Will play the winner of No. 8 seed TCU and ninth-seeded Oklahoma State on Thursday.

