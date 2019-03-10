SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

No. 18 K-State beats Oklahoma 68-53, wins share of Big 12

Kansas State guard Kamau Stokes (3) celebrates a three-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, March 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

By AP Reports
Published March 9, 2019 at 6:26pm
Modified March 9, 2019 at 6:40pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kamau Stokes scored 19 points and No. 18 Kansas State clinched a share of the Big 12 regular-season title with a 68-53 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday night.

Barry Brown added 15 points and Dean Wade had 11 as the Wildcats (24-7, 14-4) finished atop the conference for the second time in 42 years.

Kansas State is co-champions with No. 8 Texas Tech (26-5, 14-4), which topped Iowa State 80-73 earlier Saturday.

Kristian Doolittle scored 14 points and Jamal Bieniemy 12 for the Sooners (19-12, 7-11).

K-State was dominant on the offensive boards, grabbing 11 rebounds and scoring 16 second-chance points.

TRENDING: Ilhan Omar Hits Meghan McCain with a Low Blow, Drags Her Dad into Discussion

Stokes started the second half by scoring eight straight points for the Wildcats, which gave K-State a 42-23 lead with 17 minutes to play.

The Wildcats never looked back and led by as many as 29 in the win.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma: The Sooners are playing much better since the middle of February and look much better than they did six games ago.

K-State: Won their first Big 12 regular-season title in six years and the second under Weber. K-State has won five of its last six games heading into the conference tournament.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma: Takes on 10th-seeded West Virginia on Wednesday night in the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, Missouri.

K-State: Will play the winner of No. 8 seed TCU and ninth-seeded Oklahoma State on Thursday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







No. 18 K-State beats Oklahoma 68-53, wins share of Big 12
No. 3 UNC tops No. 4 Duke 79-70 to clinch share of ACC title
Turbulence injures at least 25 on flight into New York
Southern storms, apparent tornadoes cause damages; none hurt
Fitzpatrick takes 1-shot lead over McIlroy at Bay Hill
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×