President Macron Drops 22-Count Defamation Lawsuit on Candace Owens

She should’ve listened to President Donald Trump.

Despite the president’s alleged personal pleas for right-wing podcaster Candace Owens to drop her crusade against the French first family, she persisted.

And now Owens is facing a 22-count defamation lawsuit from French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron.

According to CNN, the Macrons filed a defamation lawsuit against Owens in the Delaware Superior Court Wednesday.

The issue at hand?

Owens’ insistence that Brigitte Macron is actually transgender, and was born a man. She’s described these claims as “likely the biggest scandal in political history,” per CNN.

(Yes, this is the very same issue Trump apparently directly called Owens about, and yes, Owens claimed she was defiant in the face of the president’s request.)

This claim has rankled the French first family, who are not used to an antagonistic media, but it’s not just this claim that is mentioned in the lawsuit.

“These outlandish, defamatory, and far-fetched fictions included that Mrs Macron was born a man, stole another person’s identity, and transitioned to become Brigitte; Mrs Macron and President Macron are blood relatives committing incest; President Macron was chosen to be the President of France as part of the CIA-operated MKUltra program or a similar mind-control program; and Mrs Macron and President Macron are committing forgery, fraud, and abuses of power to conceal these secrets,” the lawsuit states, according to the U.K.’s Guardian.

“Because Ms Owens systematically reaffirmed these falsehoods in response to each of our attorneys’ repeated requests for a retraction, we ultimately concluded that referring the matter to a court of law was the only remaining avenue,” the Macrons said via statement. “Ms Owens’ campaign of defamation was plainly designed to harass and cause pain to us and our families and to garner attention and notoriety.

“We gave her every opportunity to back away from these claims, but she refused. It is our earnest hope that this lawsuit will set the record straight and end this campaign of defamation once and for all.”

The Macrons are suing Owens for punitive damages, and they are also demanding a retraction of her documented claims.

For her part, Owens seems unafraid to tangle with the Macrons.

According to CNN, Owens took to Instagram to share a screen shot of the lawsuit and wrote, “I will be coming for this wig today. Stay tuned.”

Conversely, others have pointed out that Owens may have wanted this action, due to the potential revelations that could come from the discovery phase of such a lawsuit.

🚨 BREAKING: French President Emmanuel Macron has just SUED Candace Owens for saying his wife Bridgette was born a man The discovery in this case is going to be WILD 🤣 Macron accuses Owens of publishing “outlandish, defamatory, and far-fetched fictions” that fuelled “campaign… pic.twitter.com/k8KmobOxpj — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 23, 2025

“The discovery in this case is going to be WILD,” conservative commentator Nick Sortor posted to X.

Of note, CNN did point out that this isn’t Brigitte Macron’s first lawsuit involving these claims.

CNN’s French affiliate BFMTV reported that Brigitte had previously sued two French women in 2022 for similar claims.

Though Brigitte initially won that case, those women have since won an appeal. The Macrons have appealed that decision to a higher French court.

