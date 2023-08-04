Share
News

NYC Publishing Executive Dies in Horrific Boating Accident Off of Italy

 By The Associated Press  August 4, 2023 at 9:51am
Share

A U.S. publishing executive died in a boating accident off Italy’s Amalfi Coast, her company said Friday.

Adrienne Vaughan, 45, was president of Bloomsbury Publishing Inc., a company headquartered in New York said.

The rented motorboat Vaughan and her family were on during a vacation to the popular tourist destination crashed into a sailboat Thursday, Italian state TV said.

According to Italian media reports, the motorboat, rented through a skipper, slammed into the sailboat, which was carrying dozens of U.S. and German tourists, including some celebrating a wedding.

The impact of the crash knocked the woman into the water, where she was struck repeatedly by the motorboat’s propeller, the reports said.

Trending:
Judge Hands Trump a Win, Says Stolen Election Claims Protected by Presidential Immunity

She was pulled out of the water and brought to a dock, but died by the time a helicopter ambulance arrived, state TV said.

The Italian Coast Guard office in Amalfi investigated the crash. A call to its office wasn’t answered, nor was there a response to an emailed request to the coast guard for details.

The victim’s husband was hospitalized with a shoulder injury while the couple’s two young children were uninjured, according to the reports.

No one aboard the sailboat, which had more than 80 U.S. and German tourists and crew members on board, was injured.

Should the skipper serve jail time for being intoxicated?

A blood test for the skipper of the motorboat tested positive for substance use, reported Italian news agency ANSA, which didn’t indicate whether the result indicated alcohol or drug consumption. The skipper, an Italian about 30 years old, suffered a broken pelvis and ribs, ANSA said.

There was no answer at the courthouse in the southern port city of Salerno, where prosecutors were overseeing the investigation.

When the motorboat crashed, it had been headed to Positano, one of the most popular destinations along the Amalfi Coast, Italian media said.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




NYC Publishing Executive Dies in Horrific Boating Accident Off of Italy
NFL Opener Halted When Stadium Lights Go Dark
US Navy Sailors Arrested on Espionage, Bribery Charges After Ties to Foreign Enemy Discovered
US Considers Unprecedented Move of Putting Armed Troops on Commercial Ships Traveling Near Iran
87-Year-Old Woman Fights Off Armed Intruder, Then Feeds Him
See more...

Conversation