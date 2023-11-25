Share
News

Iceberg Three Times the Size of NYC Has Broken Free of Decades-Long Grounding, Now Drifting Beyond Polar Waters

 By The Associated Press  November 25, 2023 at 10:16am
Share

One of the world’s largest icebergs is drifting beyond Antarctic waters after being grounded for more than three decades, according to the British Antarctic Survey.

The iceberg, known as A23a, split from the Antarctic’s Filchner Ice Shelf in 1986, but it became stuck to the ocean floor and had remained in the Weddell Sea for several years.

The iceberg is about three times the size of New York City and more than twice the size of Greater London, measuring about 1,500 square miles.

Andrew Fleming, a remote sensing expert from the British Antarctic Survey, told the BBC on Friday that the iceberg has been drifting for the past year and appears to be picking up speed and moving past the northern tip of the Antarctic Peninsula, helped by wind and ocean currents.

“I asked a couple of colleagues about this, wondering if there was any possible change in shelf water temperatures that might have provoked it, but the consensus is the time had just come,” Fleming told the BBC.

Trending:
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Rush Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Route, Learn Humiliating Lesson When Floats Refuse to Stop
Have you ever seen an iceberg in real life?

“It was grounded since 1986, but eventually it was going to decrease (in size) sufficiently, was to lose grip and start moving.”

Fleming said he first spotted movement from the iceberg in 2020. The British Antarctic Survey said it has now ungrounded and is moving along ocean currents to South Georgia, an island north of Antarctica.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




At Least Four Students Killed, Scores More Injured in Stampede at University
Iceberg Three Times the Size of NYC Has Broken Free of Decades-Long Grounding, Now Drifting Beyond Polar Waters
Palestinian Militants Turn on Their Own People, Carry Out Hasty Executions
Pope Francis Cancels Audiences, Visits Hospital After Coming Down with the Flu
At Least 10 Killed, Scores Injured as Fire Tears Through Shopping Mall
See more...

Conversation