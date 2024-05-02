Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Panel, Goes Off on Knicks After Loss - 'What the Hell Y'all Think Happened?!'

Up by six points and with 28.2 seconds to go Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, the New York Knicks had the second round of the NBA playoffs in their sights.

No one told that to Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey.

Maxey scored seven points in the final 25 seconds of Game 5 of the first-round playoff series between the Knicks and 76ers to send the game into overtime. The 76ers eventually won the game 112-106.

Maxey drained a 3-pointer to cut the lead to three points with 25.1 seconds left. He went to the free throw line after Knicks center Mitchel Robinson fouled him on the shot, and nailed the and-1 free throw to bring the deficit to 2.

Knicks guard Josh Hart hit 1 of 2 free throws to bring the lead back to 3 with 15.1 seconds left, but Maxey cashed on a 3-pointer from the Knicks’ logo to tie the game with 8.1 seconds.

This shot… so ridiculous. Some

Maxey magic. pic.twitter.com/sg7Aw5OSO6 — Kevin Negandhi (@KevinNegandhi) May 1, 2024

He added another five points in overtime as the 76ers kept their postseason alive and finished with a playoff career-high 46 points.

When discussing the wild sequence Wednesday on ESPN’s “First Take,” die-hard Knicks fan Stephen A. Smith was quick to share his frustration with his favorite team.

Are you watching the NBA playoffs? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“What the hell y’all think happened?” Smith said when asked if the Knicks gave the game away.

“How the hell do you lose that game?” he said.

Smith blamed Robinson’s foul on Maxey’s first 3-pointer and Hart’s missed free throw for the shocking collapse.

The ESPN host also was critical of Knicks star point guard Jalen Brunson for taking eight of the team’s 10 shots in overtime.

“He forgot he was a point guard,’ Smith said. “He forgot he had teammates. … In overtime, he forgot all the things that made him great.

“He looked incredibly selfish.”







Smith’s comments were right on the money. When it came time to be clutch, the Knicks dropped the ball.

They wasted a golden opportunity to move on to the second round of the playoffs for just the second time in the last 10 years. Now, they’ve given the 76ers the momentum as the series heads back to Philadelphia for Game 6.

Despite the blunder, the Knicks still lead the series 3-2. But if they want to move on and make a deep run this postseason, they have to tighten up their play and close out their games.

They have no shortage of offensive firepower. Brunson has been sensational in the series, averaging a whopping 34.4 points per game, including 47- and 40-point outbursts in Games 4 and 5, respectively. Hart has been a solid second option, averaging 17 points per game in the series himself.

As Smith said, whether the Knicks move on will come down to the fundamentals. If they can hit their free throws in the clutch, play solid defense and avoid unnecessary fouls, they’ll move on to the second round and put this collapse behind them.

You can check out Game 6 at 9 p.m. EST Thursday on TNT.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.