Oscar winners and losers party with champagne and statuettes

Lady Gaga, winner of the award for best song "Shallow," arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

By AP Reports
Published February 25, 2019 at 5:06am
Modified February 25, 2019 at 5:10am
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Stars loosened their ties, kicked off their heels and showed off their statuettes at Oscar night’s epic Vanity Fair party.

The annual affair held Sunday night into Monday morning lets celebrities revel in the end of a long awards season. Winners and losers alike gorge on burgers, down champagne and groove on the dance floor.

Jason Momoa of “Aquaman” went bare-chested under his tuxedo coat, and fellow Oscar presenter James McAvoy danced in a tuxedo shirt covered in red-marker autographs.

Lady Gaga caused a stir as she walked in with her platinum hair and golden Oscar for best original song.

Spike Lee was angry earlier when “Green Book” won best picture. But he smiled as he walked the room with the first competitive Oscar in his 30-year career for his screenplay for “BlacKkKlansman.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

