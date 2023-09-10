Share
In this Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, video image provided by the Irvine Police Department, Irvine police officers hold a pit bull puppy they believe may have gotten into its owners’ fentanyl stash in Irvine, Calif. The puppy was administered an overdose-reversing drug and is recovering, officials said.
Puppy Overdoses After Getting Into Owner's Fentanyl Stash, Police Officers Know Exactly What to Do

 By The Associated Press  September 10, 2023 at 12:51pm
A pit bull puppy that California police believe got into its owners’ fentanyl stash was administered an overdose-reversing drug and is recovering, officials said.

The dog’s owners, a man and a woman, were arrested and could face charges including drug possession and animal cruelty, according to the Irvine Police Department.

The incident began with a “consensual” encounter between the couple and police on Wednesday outside a Walmart, department spokesman Kyle Oldoerp said.

After officers discovered fentanyl in their car, the two were arrested, he said.

“Then the female said, ‘Oh, I think my dog is overdosing,’ ” Oldoerp told the Los Angeles Times on Saturday.

“She knew the symptoms because it was the second time the dog had overdosed.”

He said it wasn’t immediately clear how the dog would have been exposed to the drug, which is up to 50 times more powerful than heroin.

A dose as small as 2 milligrams can be fatal to a human, though dogs are less sensitive to the drug, according to the Times.

“If they’re using drugs in their car, we can only speculate,” Oldoerp said.

At the station, officers administered overdose-reversing naloxone to the dog, which made a “pretty quick” turnaround, Oldoerp said.

The man and woman were not identified. Authorities will hold on to the puppy until there is a hearing to determine whether to give the dog back to its owners, the Times reported.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
