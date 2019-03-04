SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

OxyContin maker: Lawsuit distorts facts, scapegoats company

By AP Reports
Published March 4, 2019 at 9:27am
Modified March 4, 2019 at 9:34am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma is asking a court to throw out a lawsuit filed by Massachusetts’ attorney general that accuses the company, its owners and top executives of deceiving patients and doctors about the risks of opioids.

In its motion seeking dismissal, Purdue argues the lawsuit distorts facts, mischaracterizes internal company documents and makes oversimplified claims while attempting to cast the Connecticut-based firm as a scapegoat for the deadly opioid addiction crisis.

A spokeswoman for Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey said Monday the state would fight Purdue’s bid to throw out the case. The state claims the company told doctors OxyContin had a low addiction risk and pushed prescribers to keep patients on the drug longer.

More than 1,000 state and local governments have lawsuits pending against drugmakers, most naming multiple defendants.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Tamron Hall gets a new talk show, announces baby news
Office Depot and Alibaba opening online store
Nevada ranch once owned by Bing Crosby on market for $7.3M
Publicist: Luke Perry has died at 52 after suffering stroke
Baylor remains unanimous No. 1 in AP women’s hoops poll
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×